Transit workers rally in Brooklyn Heights over contract deal
Some transit workers rallied Friday in Brooklyn Heights in protest of the contract struck between their union and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the Transit Workers Union, the new agreement would see two raises of 2.5 percent over the next two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC