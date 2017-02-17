[TRANSIT] Bensonhurster starts Ridge-...

[TRANSIT] Bensonhurster starts Ridge-to-Manhattan bus service

A Bensonhurst bus driver is launching an express service for Bay Ridgites who are fed up with the R train and sick of forking over a small fortune each week to ride Metropolitan Transportation Authority express buses into Manhattan. The service, Four Hearts Transportation, will put rubber to road in March and is geared toward riders who are looking for more of an experience than a mere morning commute, according to the modern-day Ralph Kramden behind the wheel.

