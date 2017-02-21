Train hits teen walking on tracks in Waverly
A Litchfield teen is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a train Monday night, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said. Tre Ertl, 18, was allegedly walking on the tracks near 4th Street in Waverly when he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train around 7:30 p.m., said Sheriff Joe Hagerty in a news release.
