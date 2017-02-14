The Wall Street Journal: CSX seeks sh...

The Wall Street Journal: CSX seeks shareholder vote over activist investor's demands

10 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

CSX Corp. turned the tables on an activist investor that threatened a fight for control of the railroad operator's board, revealing the investor's demands and calling for its shareholder to vote on the matter. The company said it made a written offer last week to hire railroad veteran Hunter Harrison as chief executive and to allow activist investor Paul Hilal to nominate five directors.

