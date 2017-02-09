The Latest: Rural Nevada under flood emergency, dam fails

Train tracks are flooded Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, after the 21 Mile Dam near Montello, Nevada, broke and caused flooding to the Union Pacific railroad line near Lucin and flooded the town of Montello. The dam break forced delays or rerouting for more than a dozen freight and passenger trains on a main rail line that runs through the area, said Union Pacific spokesman Justin E. Jacobs.

