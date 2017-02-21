Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company. Tribune's shares were up nearly 2.5 percent at $34.54 in trading after the bell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|8 hr
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC