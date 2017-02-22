Russian Federation military acknowledges new branch: info warfare troops
Russian warplanes have made more than 1,700 sorties in Syria and delivered over 5,600 strikes on terrorists' infrastructure in that country since the start of this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in the lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday. USA lawmakers have grown increasingly wary of Russia's use of cyber capabilities and propaganda in the wake of the election hacking and Moscow's continued intervention in Ukraine, which has been targeted by pro-Russian propaganda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Tue
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC