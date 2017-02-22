Russian Federation military acknowled...

Russian Federation military acknowledges new branch: info warfare troops

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Russian warplanes have made more than 1,700 sorties in Syria and delivered over 5,600 strikes on terrorists' infrastructure in that country since the start of this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in the lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday. USA lawmakers have grown increasingly wary of Russia's use of cyber capabilities and propaganda in the wake of the election hacking and Moscow's continued intervention in Ukraine, which has been targeted by pro-Russian propaganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Tue Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC