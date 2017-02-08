Recent Analysts' Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway Company
They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Although shares of Canadian National have underperformed the broader industry over the past three months, the company received good news lately when it reported better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016.
