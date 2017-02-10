Project of the Year Award

Prior to this severe winter storm season, the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, in partnership with Caltrans and Union Pacific Railroad , completed capacity improvements to reduce flooding along Las Vegas and San Pedro creeks under Calle Real, State Route 101 and UPRR as part of the Las Vegas/San Pedro Creeks Capacity Improvement Project in Goleta and Santa Barbara. The Project increased capacity of the two creeks from a 10-year to a 25-year runoff event under Calle Real and State Route 101, and increased capacity to a 100- year runoff event under the UPRR.

