Project Ina problematic for cyclists ...

Project Ina problematic for cyclists with The Loop closure

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - One of the recreational crown jewels of Pima County is taking a hit from Project Ina. "I think it's one of the best things the region has ever done," said Town of Marana Engineer Keith Brann, as he talked Wednesday about The Loop bike path, and the ongoing construction that will close one spot of it for the entirety of the two-year project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Tue Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC