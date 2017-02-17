Photo Gallery: Sunsets and storms light up the sky
Contract crews for Union Pacific Railroad clean out a major creek bed that goes under the mainline tracks in Cameron Canyon. Heavy silting from the drought-ridden hillsides is occurring, causing the normally deep river bed to fill with silt and threatening to overflow the tracks.
