Investment company Orgel Wealth Management, LLC buys iShares Russell Mid-cap Value, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, iShares National Muni Bond, Vanguard S&P 500, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond, iShares MSCI EAFE, sells WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Blackrockorate High Yield Fund, Johnson & Johnson, Union Pacific, New America Highome Fund during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

