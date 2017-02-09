Norfolk Southern EVP & CFO Stewart sells $350,000 in company stock
NEW YORK - Marta R Stewart , EVP-Finance and CFO of Norfolk Southern Corp sold 2,907 shares on Feb. 3, 2017. The Insider selling transaction was reported by the company on Feb. 6, 2017 to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
