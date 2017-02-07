Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) VP Thomas E. Hurlbut Sells 1,297 Shares
Norfolk Souther Corporation VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.65, for a total value of $156,483.05.
