No news may be good news, as CSX silence may signal deal for Harrison

Analysts say a shareholder bid to have turnaround specialist Hunter Harrison take the helm at CSX appears headed for success , as a Friday deadline looms for nominating dissident directors. CSX shares have surged nearly 30% since the news that Harrison, who has improved results at three railroads, teamed with activist investor Paul Hilal in an attempt to unseat CSX CEO Mike Ward, and negotiations between the Harrison team and the company have been shrouded in silence - which analysts say may increase the likelihood of a friendly deal.

Chicago, IL

