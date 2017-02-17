No injuries reported
Walter said the driver, Kyle Johnson, 43, of Moorland, along with a passenger, escaped any injury in the accident which occured about 5:30 p.m. Walter urged motorists to be careful at railroad crossings, "You just have to be careful," he said. "The train can't slow down and stop."
