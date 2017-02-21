No injuries in San Leandro freight-train derailment Friday
No one was injured in the accident, which occurred before noon on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks that run along Williams Street near Doolittle Drive, according to the Alameda County Fire Department . No spills were reported from the train.
