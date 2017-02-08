NJ Transit says it'll finish mandated braking system on time
New Jersey Transit will meet a December 2018 federal deadline for installing an emergency braking system despite lagging other passenger railroads on progress, the agency's executive director said Wednesday. Investigators are looking at the lack of the positive control braking system as a potential factor in a September 2016 crash in Hoboken that killed one person and injured more than 100 others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC