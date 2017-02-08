NJ Transit says it'll finish mandated...

NJ Transit says it'll finish mandated braking system on time

New Jersey Transit will meet a December 2018 federal deadline for installing an emergency braking system despite lagging other passenger railroads on progress, the agency's executive director said Wednesday. Investigators are looking at the lack of the positive control braking system as a potential factor in a September 2016 crash in Hoboken that killed one person and injured more than 100 others.

