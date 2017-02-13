New York City Lawmakers Oppose Gov. C...

New York City Lawmakers Oppose Gov. Cuomo's MTA Budget

12 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

New York City lawmakers and transit advocates on Monday called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to increase funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority amid rising subway ridership and a forthcoming fare increase.

