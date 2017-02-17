MTA weighing Select Bus Service to help stranded L train commuters

In just a few months time, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will unveil a preliminary plan to address stranded commuters' needs during the L train shutdown , which is scheduled to get underway in early 2019. Following that, there will be several more opportunities for commuters to comment on the plan over the course of the summer, and only after that will the agency release its final plan later this year, Streetsblog reported , following a meeting organized by the MTA last week.

