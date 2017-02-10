Morris and Essex line halted after tree falls on power lines
Morris County director of emergency management Jeffrey Paul said Monday the fallen tree has knocked out power. New Jersey Transit, which operates the line, tweeted photo showing a tree lying across power lines in Morris Plains.
