Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2016 was delayed by departure of Munoz

Even before Hunter Harrison began pushing for his job, Michael Ward was planning his retirement as CEO of Jacksonville-based CSX Corp. Harrison, the recently retired CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., wants to take over CSX and was trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. Harrison is working with hedge fund Mantle Ridge, which controls 4.9 percent of CSX stock.

