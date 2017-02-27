Metro-North Gets Green Light On $8M F...

Metro-North Gets Green Light On $8M For New Security Cameras On All Trains

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Pound Ridge Daily Voice

Metro-North Commuter Railroad has gotten the go-ahead signal to spend close to $8 million on cameras for all of its M7 cars. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board approved spending for the project, which will outfit 334 rail cars, at a meeting last week, according to MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pound Ridge Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC