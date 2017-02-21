Metro may change its mind about selli...

Metro may change its mind about selling naming rights for trains, stations

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

The LA Metro board of directors adopted a corporate sponsorship/naming rights program in December allowing companies, hospitals and universities to pay Metro to put their names on train stations and buildings. At the Metro board's regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2017, the board may revoke the policy. After allowing corporations to purchase naming rights to a station or train line, the county's largest transportation agency is now recommending the policy be scrapped, even if it means losing millions of dollars in revenue.

Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Chicago, IL

