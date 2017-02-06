Media Advisory - All aboard for the Canada 150 Celebrations with VIA Rail Canada
VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transports nearly four million passengers annually. The Corporation was awarded seven Safety Awards by the Railway Association of over the last eight years.
