Mantle Ridge responds to CSX call for special shareholder meeting
Feb 16 Activist investor Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge LP has sent a letter to CSX Corp after the U.S. railroad operator called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests by the hedge fund. Mantle Ridge, which owns about 4.9 percent of the company's stock, is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, as CSX's chief executive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC