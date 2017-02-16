Mantle Ridge responds to CSX call for special shareholder meeting

Feb 16 Activist investor Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge LP has sent a letter to CSX Corp after the U.S. railroad operator called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests by the hedge fund. Mantle Ridge, which owns about 4.9 percent of the company's stock, is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, as CSX's chief executive.

