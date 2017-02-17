Laffer Investments Buys Schlumberger, Medtronic PLC, Union Pacific, Sells Apple, Exxon Mobil, ...
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Laffer Investments buys Schlumberger, Medtronic PLC, Union Pacific, Goldman Sachs Group, Texas Instruments, Starbucks, Dominion Resources, PNC Financial Services Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Automatic Data Processing, sells Apple, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Verizon Communications during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Investments. As of 2016-12-31, Laffer Investments owns 183 stocks with a total value of $317 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC