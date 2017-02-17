Laffer Investments Buys Schlumberger, Medtronic PLC, Union Pacific, Sells Apple, Exxon Mobil, ...

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Laffer Investments buys Schlumberger, Medtronic PLC, Union Pacific, Goldman Sachs Group, Texas Instruments, Starbucks, Dominion Resources, PNC Financial Services Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Automatic Data Processing, sells Apple, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Verizon Communications during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Investments. As of 2016-12-31, Laffer Investments owns 183 stocks with a total value of $317 million.

