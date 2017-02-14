Jeff Ubben Buys CBRE Group, Trinity Industries, NetScout Systems, Sells Morgan Stanley, Allison ...
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Jeff Ubben buys CBRE Group, Trinity Industries, NetScout Systems, sells Morgan Stanley, Allison Transmission Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ValueAct Holdings, L.P.. As of 2016-12-31, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC