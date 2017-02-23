Insider Selling: Norfolk Souther Corp...

Insider Selling: Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) EVP Sells 2,331 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Souther Corporation EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $290,046.33.

Chicago, IL

