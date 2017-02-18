Hurley council hit with added $7,000 for County D project

Hurley - With a March 30 date for letting bids not far off, the Hurley City Council decided this week to spend $7,000 more to advance the County D road extension than was previously planned. On Wednesday, Jeff Seamandel, of MSA Professional Services, told council members that the Union Pacific Railroad was asking $10,000 for easements on two parcels needed for the County D project.

