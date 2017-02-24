FY2017 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Cut by CLSA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Political

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Equities research analysts at CLSA dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday. CLSA analyst K. Kubacki now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) 8 hr Phartio 24
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC