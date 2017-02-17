Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 23 Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation
Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 23 shares during the period.
