Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $7,271,000 Stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. by 1,517.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 175,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 164,184 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC