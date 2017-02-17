ECN Capital to sell U.S. equipment finance business to PNC
Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.
