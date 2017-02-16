Duke Energy appoints new VP of federal government affairs and strategic policy
Duke Energy has appointed Louis Renjel as its new vice president of federal government affairs and strategic policy, overseeing federal affairs; Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and gas policy; environmental and energy policy; and sustainability initiatives. Renjel will be based in Washington, D.C. and report to Julie Janson, Duke Energy executive vice president and chief legal officer.
