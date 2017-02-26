Development planned for Ship Creek area leaves some wondering: What if there's an earthquake?

Downtown Edge will be home to 28 townhouse-style condos at the corner of Christensen Drive and West Second Avenue, on land owned by the Alaska Railroad Corp., as part of a larger development called The Rail. The area lies in A seismic hazard zone 5 area is a "region for which the largest potential displacements are predicted," according to a Redevelopment plans in the vicinity of Ship Creek include a luxury condo complex at Christensen Drive and West Second Avenue on the northern edge of downtown Anchorage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.