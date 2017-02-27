CSX to repair rail crossing at KY 66 in Bell Co.

CSX Corporation has advised the railroad crossing at KY 66 in Bell County will be closed March 1 and 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day due to a rail crossing replacement. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

