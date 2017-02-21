CSX to cut 22% of management jobs
Bloomberg reports that CSX Corp will eliminate 1,000 management jobs, with the majority coming out of the company's HQ in Jacksonville. The cuts, which represent about 22% of total management positions, are expected to be enacted by the end of March.
