CSX shows interest in moving 550 office workers to downtown Jacksonville

16 hrs ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - CSX confirms in letters to the Downtown Investment Authority that it wants to bring 550 employees Downtown to the Bank of America Tower, if the DIA can work with the landlord to make the move from Southside work financially.

