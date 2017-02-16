CSX Seeks Shareholder Input on Activi...

CSX Seeks Shareholder Input on Activist Investor's Requests

Wednesday Read more: Wall Street Journal

CSX Corp. turned the tables on an activist investor that threatened a fight for control of the railroad operator's board, revealing the investor's demands and calling for its shareholders to vote on the matter. The company said it made a written offer last week to hire railroad veteran Hunter Harrison as chief executive and to allow activist investor Paul Hilal to nominate five directors.

