CSX Responds to Mantle Ridge

CSX Responds to Mantle Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

As demonstrated by our recent actions, the CSX Board of Directors is always willing to engage in constructive dialogue with our shareholders and to consider their views on our Company's business and strategy. The Board will carefully review the letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in the best interests of all CSX shareholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC