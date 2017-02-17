CSX Responds to Mantle Ridge
As demonstrated by our recent actions, the CSX Board of Directors is always willing to engage in constructive dialogue with our shareholders and to consider their views on our Company's business and strategy. The Board will carefully review the letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in the best interests of all CSX shareholders.
