CSX railroad's top 2 executives retiring this spring
The top two CSX executives plan to retire this spring as the railroad is in discussions with a hedge fund that wants to install the executive who led Canadian Pacific's turnaround at the U.S. railroad. CSX said Tuesday that its Chairman and CEO Michael Ward and President Clarence Gooden will both retire at the end of May. Previously, Ward had planned to work through 2019 before retiring.
