CSX extends director nomination deadline amid activist pressure
CSX Corp. has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with investor Mantle Ridge LP. CSX, in a filing on Friday, said the deadline would be extended to Feb. 24. The original deadline was on Friday.
