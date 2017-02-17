CSX extends director deadline as activist seeks CEO ouster

CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison. NEW YORK: CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.