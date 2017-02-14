CSX Calls Special Meeting in Light of Extraordinary Mantle Ridge and Hunter Harrison Requests
CSX Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has called a special meeting of shareholders to seek shareholder guidance on certain extraordinary requests of Mantle Ridge and Hunter Harrison. On January 18, 2017, Mantle Ridge advised CSX that Mantle Ridge had recently become a CSX shareholder owning less than 5 percent of the Company's stock.
