CSX calls for special meeting of shareholders
U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive. CSX said it will allow shareholders to vote on Harrison's proposed pay package, which is estimated to exceed $300 million.
