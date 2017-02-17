Crewmen complain, Union Pacific fined

Union Pacific Railroad was fined $20,000 on Feb. 15 in favor of an engineer and conductor who said their locomotive seats were too wobbly to safely operate the train. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor handed down the decision, that Union Pacific Railroad violated the Federal Railroad Safety Act.

