City of Ennis Selects LAN to Develop Union Pacific Railroad Safety Zone

5 hrs ago Read more: Mass Transit

The city of Ennis selected planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. to develop a safety zone along the Union Pacific Railroad between the intersections of Martin Luther King Drive and Lampasas Street. The UPRR Safety Zone project is one of the critical components of the city's Downtown Master Plan developed in March 2016 to revitalize its downtown.

