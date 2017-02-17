Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stake Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.
Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,650 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period.
