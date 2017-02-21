Canada's Safety Board seeks strategies to reduce Hazmat Derailments
Twenty-nine tank cars of petroleum crude oil derailed and 19 of these breached, releasing 1.7 million litres of product. "The TSB is concerned that the current speed limits may not be low enough for some trains - particularly unit trains carrying flammable liquids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HAZMAT Magazine.
